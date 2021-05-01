Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $164.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

