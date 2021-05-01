Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

