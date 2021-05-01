Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 23,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.