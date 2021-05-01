Render Token (RNDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $164.95 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $164.95 million and $9.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00065975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.00765486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.07 or 0.07521999 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

