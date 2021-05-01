Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.