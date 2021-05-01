Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Garmin Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after buying an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

