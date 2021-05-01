Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $150.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

