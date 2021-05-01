Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tokuyama Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tokuyama in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of TKYMY stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.