Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tokuyama Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tokuyama in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
About Tokuyama
Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.
