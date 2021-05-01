Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centene Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

