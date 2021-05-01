Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

MC opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,676 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,601 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 210,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

