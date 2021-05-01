Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

