Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprout Social, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sprout Social in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Jeffries anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

SPT opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

