Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

