Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after purchasing an additional 364,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

