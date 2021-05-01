Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 2,739,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,664.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

RSNHF stock remained flat at $$4.17 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Resona has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.71.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

