Retirement Planning Group Acquires Shares of 1,387 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

