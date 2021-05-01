Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 27,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 609,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,489 shares of company stock worth $7,182,416 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

