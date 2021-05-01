ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,500 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RWLK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 454,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.63. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.