Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

