Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Resource stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

