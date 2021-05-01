Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $297,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

