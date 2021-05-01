Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $178.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

