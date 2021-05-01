Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.