Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 360.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

