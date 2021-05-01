Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 161,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Grifols by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 730.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.