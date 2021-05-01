Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

Shares of RVSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.89. 107,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.