Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 54,856 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 114.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,856 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

