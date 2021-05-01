Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. Insiders have sold 65,901 shares of company stock worth $10,584,638 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT opened at $170.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.