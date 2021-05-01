Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.39 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $25,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

NYSE PINS opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.