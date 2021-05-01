Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,559,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

GWRE stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -270.54 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.