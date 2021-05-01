Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 170,179 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.92.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

