Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 71,180 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

