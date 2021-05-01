Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett Sells 10,500 Shares

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$49,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,871 shares in the company, valued at C$554,818.80.

Brad Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Brad Barnett sold 2,700 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$12,177.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brad Barnett sold 1,900 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$7,824.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total value of C$186,866.40.

RCK opened at C$4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$245.32 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.12.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

