Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Rogers updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

NYSE:ROG traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,803. Rogers has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $206.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

