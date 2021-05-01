Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,617. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

