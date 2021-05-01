Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,640,000 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $44,281,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $8,996,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 321,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE RMO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,353. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

