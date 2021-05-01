Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of ROOT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69. Root has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $145,463,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $35,987,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $20,624,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

