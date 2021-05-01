Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $70.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.34.

PINS opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

