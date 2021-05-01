Rosenblatt Securities Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

