Rosenblatt Securities Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $625.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.
MKTX opened at $488.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $434.33 and a 1 year high of $606.45.
In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
