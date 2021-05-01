Rosenblatt Securities Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $625.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $640.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MKTX opened at $488.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $434.33 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

