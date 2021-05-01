Roth Capital Increases Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $32.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
