Roth Capital Increases Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target to $32.00

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its target price upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

