Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

ROR stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 344.60 ($4.50). 1,539,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 332.66. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 233.20 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

