Royal Bank of Canada Boosts (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$3.50

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of (OPS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OPS stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

