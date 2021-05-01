Royal Bank of Canada Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$53.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.33.

TSE FN opened at C$51.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

