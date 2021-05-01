Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $16.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

