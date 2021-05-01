RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,420.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,188,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,777. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

