RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 28,413,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,570,826. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

