RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 332,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

MWA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. 1,349,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,154. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

