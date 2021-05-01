RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,958 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,246. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

