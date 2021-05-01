RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 532 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 571,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,012. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

